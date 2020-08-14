Universal Audio introduces Apollo Solo, a 2×4 desktop recording interface featuring two Unison™ mic preamps and a suite of onboard UAD plug-ins which will allow you to record album ready tracks with near zero latency. Two models are available: a bus-powered Mac Thunderbolt version and Windows version Apollo Solo USB, which runs off external power. The Apollo Solo for Mac also includes UA’s LUNA music production DAW software.

Apollo Solo is an excellent choice for singer/songwriters looking to record solo/duo tracks and build from there. The layout is pretty straightforward as the photos below reveal, and it’s small size and bus-powered capability make it easy to grab and go for mobile sessions.

If Solo looks familiar to UA enthusiasts, you are not mistaken. The Mac version is essentially a rebrand of their Arrow, in a new silver color, while the Windows model is a brand-new addition to the family. Check out our 2018 Arrow review here.

Universal Audio Apollo Solo

Universal Audio Apollo Solo (front view)

Universal Audio Apollo Solo (Mac with Thunderbolt)

Universal Audio Apollo Solo USB (Windows)

Realtime Analog Classics Bundle

With the Realtime Analog Classics plug-in bundle, you get legendary compressors like the Teletronix® LA-2A and EQs like the Pultec® EQP-1A, stunning guitar and bass amp emulations from Softube, as well as UA’s landmark 610-B Tube Preamp and EQ plug-in.

Included plug-ins:

UA 610‐B

Marshall Plexi Classic Amplifier

Teletronix LA‐2A Legacy

UA 1176LN Legacy

UA 1176SE Legacy

Pultec EQP‐1A Legacy

Pultec Pro Legacy

Ampeg® SVT-VR Classic Bass Amp

Precision Channel Strip

Precision Reflection Engine

Precision Delay Modulation

Precision Delay Modulation L

Raw Distortion RealVerb‐Pro

Street price: $499