Billy Strings Announces Spring U.S. Tour Dates: How to Get Tickets

Billy Strings has extended 2024 tour plans into the spring, announcing a new series of shows in April and May. The 14 newly added dates run from an April 12-13 stand in Tampa, Florida, through a May 24-25 engagement in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

Other new concerts include multiple-night stands in St. Augustine, Florida; Lexington, Kentucky; and Greenwood Village, Colorado; as well as shows in Savannah, Georgia, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ticket Info

Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of tickets also will be sold at the venues’ box offices beginning this Wednesday at 10 a.m. If you want to purchase tickets before this Friday, one option would be to visit StubHub.

Strings’ Other 2024 Performances

Billy Strings also has previous announced shows lined up in February and March. The award-winning bluegrass artist’s early 2024 schedule includes a February 16-18 stand in Asheville, North Carolina; a February 23-24 engagement at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, followed by a February performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Music City; and back-to-back shows in Atlanta on March 1 and 2.

Strings’ first scheduled show of the year will take place February 1 at the New York Philharmonic in New York City. The show will see the guitarist team up with mandolinist Chris Thile of Nickel Creek as part of the 65th Street Session concert series.

Strings also has performances at three U.S. festivals on his 2024 itinerary. He’ll play the Big as Texas Festival on May 11 in Conroe, Texas, as well as the Buckeye Country Superfest this June in Columbus, Ohio, and the Under the Big Sky Festival this July in Whitefish, Montana.

Strings’ Recent Releases

Strings’ most recent releases include “California Sober,” a collaborative tune with Willie Nelson that came out in April 2023. His latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, was released in 2022 and is a collaboration with his stepfather, acclaimed bluegrass musician Terry Barber.

Billy Strings 2024 Confirmed Tour Dates (New dates in BOLD):

February 1 — New York, NY @ New York Philharmonic (with Chris Thile)

February 16 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 17 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 18 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 1 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 2 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 12 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

April 13 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

April 17 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 20 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

April 27 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

May 11 — Conroe, TX @ Big as Texas Festival

May 17 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 18 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

May 24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 25 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June 22-23 — Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

July 12-14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

