Billy Strings 2023 and 2024 Tour: How To Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Grammy award winner Billy Strings is set to hit the road for even more shows on his 2023 tour run, venturing into 2024. The “Love and Regret” singer will be starting his next run of shows in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum in a few days before wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio at the Buckeye Country Superfest in June.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billy Strings is a Bluegrass musician like none other. At just 31 years old, he’s won more awards than we can count, including a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards, and Song of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Awards.

If you want to see Billy Strings live, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The “California Sober” star brings a great band with him for his road performances as well. Strings is on either the guitar or banjo, fitting his name, and providing vocals while Billy Falling backs him up. Strings also has Jarrod Walker on the mandolin, Royal Masat on the bass, and Alex Hargreaves on the fiddle.

While we don’t know for sure what songs Billy Strings will be playing on the latest run of his tour, fans can hopefully look forward to some of his best, including “Highway Hypnosis”, “While I’m Waiting Here”, and of course “Red Daisy”.

If you want to see the up-and-coming Americana sensation live then act fast. Tickets for the first leg of Strings’ 2023 tour sold out fast and the final leg is shaping up to be the same. You can find official tickets for all of Billy Strings’ upcoming shows directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

12/06 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum (Sold Out)

12/08 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

12/09 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

12/12 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Petersen Events Center

12/13 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Petersen Events Center

12/15 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12/16 – Syracuse, New York – The Oncenter (Sold Out)

12/29 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Uno Lakefront Arena

12/30 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Uno Lakefront Arena

12/31 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Uno Lakefront Arena

02/01 – New York, New York – New York Philharmonic (Sold Out)(with Chris Thile)

02/16 – Asheville, North Carolina – ExploreAshville.com Arena (Sold Out)

02/17 – Asheville, North Carolina – ExploreAshville.com Arena (Sold Out)

02/18 – Asheville, North Carolina – ExploreAshville.com Arena (Sold Out)

02/23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

02/24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena (Sold Out)

02/25 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium (Sold Out)

03/01 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

03/02 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

05/10 – 05/12 – Conroe, Texas – Big As Texas

06/22 – 06/24 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

FAQs

When do tickets for the Billy Strings tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Billy Strings’ shows are on sale now at StubHub. If you can’t get tickets for a specific show, the show is probably sold out.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Billy Strings 2023-2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to Billy Strings’ 2023-2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Strings 2023-2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Strings 2023-2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Billy Strings tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Billy Strings tour?

It doesn’t look like Billy Strings is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Billy Strings’ latest shows for his 2023 and 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later next year. Check back for more information.

Is there an age restriction for the Billy Strings 2023-2024 Tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Billy Strings tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Billy Strings merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Billy Strings 2023-2024 Tour?

Billy Strings will be joined by his bandmates for his 2023 and 2024 shows, including Billy Falling, Jarrod Walker, Royal Masat, and Alex Hargreaves.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.