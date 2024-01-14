4 Classic American Songs About Baseball

That sound you hear in the distance—it’s familiar to many. It’s the sound of people breaking out their baseballs and old leather gloves. And it’s the sound of people starting—just starting—to play catch in the backyard again.

Yes, baseball season is on the horizon and soon, as late winter turns to spring, pitchers and catchers will begin to report to camp to dust off the cobwebs and get the rust off their throwing arms. The National Pastime is about to get underway.

And to celebrate that fact, we wanted to help provide a soundtrack to the oncoming 2024 baseball season. So, we dove into the favorite classic American catalogue to find the best tunes about the sport. So, sit back, put on your favorite cap, and let’s get to the music.

“Mrs. Robinson,” Simon & Garfunkel

Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio (aka “the Yankee Clipper”) is one of the stars of this classic tune from harmonious singing duo Simon & Garfunkel. Released on the duo’s 1968 album Bookends, it was also famously part of the soundtrack for the film The Graduate. And while there are several characters mentioned in the song, it pays homage to one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Paul Simon and DiMaggio met in the 1970s and the hitter apparently asked the singer, “What I don’t understand, is why you ask where I’ve gone. I just did a Mr. Coffee commercial, I’m a spokesman for the Bowery Savings Bank and I haven’t gone anywhere!” According to Simon, “I didn’t mean the lines literally, that I thought of him as an American hero and that genuine heroes were in short supply. He accepted the explanation and thanked me. We shook hands and said goodnight.”

“Talkin’ Baseball,” Terry Cashman

Fans of The Simpsons will know this one from the episode full of MLB stars (though that was a parody of this one, also sung by Cashman). This tune from Terry Cashman tells the story of baseball from the 1950s into the 1980s. Released while the sport was on strike in 1981, it was inspired by a photo of four legends of the game together: Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Duke Snider and Joe DiMaggio. The song also includes the opening riff to the classic song, “Take Me Out to The Ball Game.” It’s like washing your eardrums in baseball lore.

“The Greatest,” Kenny Rogers

A short story of a song, this tune from country star Kenny Rogers tells the tale of a young kid outside throwing up a ball to himself and trying to hit it. Once, twice and three times, he misses. But the title of the song is not ironic nor is it false. Since the kid is not trying to be a hitter, but a pitcher. By striking himself out, he remains the best. It’s a funny song and one with so much heart you can practically hear it beating from the speakers. Released in 1999 on the LP She Rides Wild Horses, it’s a classic just like the game that inspired it.

“All the Way,” Eddie Vedder

This acoustic-driven song from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is all about his hometown baseball team, the Chicago Cubs. It’s about his favorite team going all the way to win the World Series. And he predicted it. In 2016, eight years after releasing the song, the Cubs did just that, breaking a century-long curse. It’s a song of fandom, of undying sports love, and keeping the faith.

