3 Live Country Albums That Make You Feel Like You’re at the Show

When you’re nestling up close to the radio, and you’re aching for three chords and the truth, instead of reaching for your favorite studio album, think about another option. Think about a live country album. It may not be as slick as a studio session, but you get to hear the music in its purest, rawest form.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three live country albums for the ages—a trio of tracks that enliven as much as they open eyes and ears. Indeed, these are three live country albums that make you feel like you’re in the middle of the show.

‘At San Quentin’ by Johnny Cash (1969)

Johnny Cash is known for a lot of things, from his deep voice to his earth-shattering songs. But he’s also known as the man who put prison live albums on the proverbial map. In 1968, Cash released At Folsom Prison, and a year later, he followed it up with At San Quentin. On the latter, Cash performs great songs like “Wanted Man” and “I Walk The Line”, but it’s his rendition of “A Boy Named Sue” that really gets fans (and inmates) going.

‘Double Live’ by Garth Brooks (1998)

Garth Brooks could fill up a football stadium with his emotion. A standout songwriter and performer, Brooks’ power was most felt during his vast live shows. Here, you can feel it, too. In 1998, Brooks released a double-disc live album that features songs like “The Thunder Rolls”, “The River”, “The Dance”, and “Friends In Low Places”. Powerful stuff.

‘Live At The Cimarron Ballroom’ by Patsy Cline (1997)

Released in 1997 but recorded in 1961, this live album from iconic country star Patsy Cline showcases just how powerful and unique her singing voice was. Lo-fi and rudimentary in its recording, the album is an incredible time capsule that shows just what Cline and musical life were like more than 60 years ago. Enjoy the trip back into the past and remember just how essential Patsy Cline remains today, thanks to tunes like “I Fall To Pieces” and “Walkin’ After Midnight”.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images