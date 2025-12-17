‘The Voice’ Coach to Headline Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show on Heels of Season Finale

While families gather together on Christmas Day, the Detroit Lions will prepare to take the field alongside the Minnesota Vikings. It appears that NFL fans have been good this year, as the day will feature more than just the Lions. The Dallas Cowboys will go against the Washington Commanders, and the Denver Broncos will look to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. Although promising a day full of hard hits, the NFL added a little West Coast vibes when announcing hip-hop icon and The Voice coach Snoop Dogg as the headliner for the 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show.

Expanding their partnership with the NFL, Netflix was thrilled to announce Snoop Dogg as the halftime performer during the matchup between the Lions and the Vikings. Getting fans excited for the game, the rapper said, “NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

When Is Snoop Dogg’s Halftime Show?

Looking at the NFL schedule for Christmas Day, the Lions play at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT. Before that, the Cowboys face the Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT. And to end the day, the Broncos versus the Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET/PT. Not wanting to miss a single moment, all fans have to do is subscribe to Netflix to catch Snoop Dogg’s halftime show.

Creating a Christmas Day Spectacular unlike any other, Bela Bajaria, the Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said, “Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler. We’re uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show.”

Snoop Dogg Not The Only Coach Of ‘The Voice’ To Be Performing

Already a fan of football, Bajaria also had a love for the West Coast. “As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We’re ready to drop it like it’s hot with this holiday celebration!”

It won’t just be Snoop Dogg on the field. To help kick off the Netflix broadcast, Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson will step up to the mic to offer a holiday treat with “Underneath the Tree.” With both Clarkson and Snoop Dogg former coaches on The Voice, they bring a shared history that adds an extra layer of familiarity to the holiday broadcast.

Don’t miss Snoop Dogg perform at the NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT.

