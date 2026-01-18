3 Live Dave Matthews Band Covers That Rule (and Aren’t “Watchtower”)

Dave Matthews Band is one of the highest-grossing live acts of all time. Their shows bring in thousands of people at each stop, and the jam band known for songs like “Crash into Me” do everything they can to stay on the road as many days a year as possible.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three covers from Dave Matthews and company that simply rule. These are a trio of covers that enliven and engage, impress and inspire. Indeed, these are three live DMB covers that are excellent (and aren’t “Watchtower”).

“Long Black Veil” from ‘Listener Supported’ (1999)

Originally released by Lefty Frizzell in 1959, Johnny Cash later made this song famous. But it was 1999 when Dave Matthews played it for fans and released it on a concert CD and DVD set called Listener Supported. As for the song itself, it’s about a man who accepts the death penalty for a murder he didn’t commit. Why doesn’t he exonerate himself? Well, because the night of the alleged murder, he was sleeping with his best friend’s wife. He chooses to keep it a secret, saving her honor, then free himself. It’s a beautiful song, and Matthews and company perform it wonderfully.

“Angel From Montgomery” from ‘DMB Live Trax, Volume 23’ (2012)

Most songwriters have an affinity for John Prine, but Matthews is especially fond of the late artist. And he showed it as much on this live set, which was performed in 1996 but released in 2012. Featuring Matthews and his longtime friend and collaborator Tim Reynolds, the Prine cover is exquisite. Indeed, “Angel From Montgomery” is one of the finest songs ever written. Just a joy all around.

“Cortez The Killer” from ‘The Central Park Concert’ (2003)

At the height of the band’s fame, they played a free concert in Central Park to more than one million people. What an incredible event! And one of the songs that the band played during that lengthy set was a rendition of Neil Young’s “Cortez The Killer”. It was an amazing rendition, and it featured legendary guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule on lead guitar.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling