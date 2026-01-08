3 Live Jam Band Albums That You’ll Want To Put on Repeat During a Road Trip

When you’re headed out on the open road, music is a must. Sometimes the right album or collection of songs can make the excursion on the highway that much better. It can be the cherry on the sundae or represent the through line to the entire journey. Who needs podcasts? It’s all about the tunes, especially jam bands!

Below, we wanted to offer some prime suggestions for your next road trip playlist. And while classic rock or hip-hop might be the more obvious suggestions for a trip across the country, we wanted to suggest a few other ideas. Indeed, these are three live jam band albums that are perfect for your next road trip.

‘A Live One’ by Phish (1995)

Phish has released more than a dozen live albums over the past several decades, and there are likely hundreds more bootleg offerings on the internet and file-sharing spaces. But if you want to explore the group’s live catalog, why not start with the very first official release, the 1995 double-album, A Live One? That release includes live versions of songs like “Bouncing Around the Room” and “You Enjoy Myself”—awesome songs for the open road.

‘The Gorge’ by Dave Matthews Band (2004)

While Dave Matthews Band boasts a legion of fans, many may not realize the band’s first-ever release was a live album. Indeed, the Charlottesville, Virginia-born rockers are one of the highest-grossing touring acts ever. Not only that, but they’ve released myriad live albums, including their 2004 offering, The Gorge. Every year, DMB plays the picturesque venue outside Seattle, and this recording features some of the band’s best tunes. It’s a great double-album for the highway.

‘Any Time Now’ by O.A.R. (2002)

In the late 90s and early 2000s, jam bands enjoyed something of a renaissance. Seeing groups like Phish and DMB inspired others to pick up the guitar and play songs with extended, improvised solos. One of those inspired bands was O.A.R. With their brand of fun, acoustic-driven music, the group rose to fame in the file-sharing era. Their 2002 live LP, Any Time Now, includes some of their best tunes, including “Black Rock”, “Hey Girl”, and “I Feel Home”. It’s great for driving long distances.

