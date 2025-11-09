3 Underrated Live Jam Band Songs That Will Get You Dancing

In the late 90s and early 2000s, jam band music was king on college campuses. In the same way that grunge music dominated the stereos of young people a decade prior, jam bands were now taking up the torch. With their brand of generally positive music that leaned into a scruffy appearance and an appreciation of acoustic guitars, jam bands were very popular at the turn of the millennium.

Below, we wanted to explore three great jam band songs from three great jam bands. But we didn’t want to look at the studio recordings—no, perish the thought! We wanted to do right by the style and check out some live recordings. Indeed, these are three underrated live jam band songs that will assuredly get you dancing in your sandals.

“Passerby” by Dispatch from ‘Who Are We Living For?’ (2000)

Known for their song, “The General”, about the weariness of war, Dispatch released a double-LP live record in 2001 called Gut The Van. That offering included the tune, “Passerby”, which was originally released on Dispatch’s 2000 studio album, Who Are We Living For? On the live release, “Passerby”, is dark and eerie and includes a riveting guitar solo. It’s one that gets into your bones and lives there.

“I Feel Home” by O.A.R. from ‘Any Time Now’ (2002)

Released on the band’s 2002 LP, Any Time Now, “I Feel Home” just might be the most poignant song from O.A.R. Known for their song about a wild card came—”A Crazy Game Of Poke”—O.A.R. had a real knack in the 2000s to make people feel nostalgic. “I Feel Home” does that on steroids. It makes you think of your best friends from childhood. It’s so genuine and appreciative.

“Airport Song” by Guster from ‘Goldfly’ (1998)

Guster was making fun jam band songs, perhaps before anyone (besides maybe Dave Matthews). Indeed, in the late 90s, they released their compelling track, “Airport Song”, which they got to play at the notorious music festival, Woodstock ’99. It’s a song that captures a moody, interesting vibe, but it’s one that also almost feels like a spell or incantation. Let it take you over for a few minutes and bask in the compelling acoustic tune.

