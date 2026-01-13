3 Lyrical Gems From the 1960s That Are Perfect for Readers Over Listeners

The 1960s were one of the best decades for art across the board. Whether it was paintings, film, sculpture, poetry, or music, the 1960s had it all, and some of it has been deemed the greatest of all time, including the music. There was so much musical innovation happening in the 1960s, including how songwriters viewed the words to songs. Words weren’t just words; they were poetry. Poetry that aimed to educate, relate, and ultimately inspire and make you feel something. That being said, if you would rather read than listen, check out these three lyrical gems from the 1960s.

“Ballad In Plain D” by Bob Dylan

Frankly, we could add every Bob Dylan song from the 1960s on this list; there is a reason he won the Nobel Prize in literature, after all. However, for the sake of keeping it fresh, we decided to pick a 1960s song that doesn’t typically make the list of Dylan’s lyrical masterpieces, but “Ballad In Plain D” is just that.

Released in 1964 on his album Another Side Of Bob Dylan, “Ballad In Plain D” tells a story we’ve all lived through and heard countless times. It might seem cliché, but Dylan doesn’t tell the story in question that way. We don’t want to spoil it, because it has the quality of a great novel, so you’ll just have to read or listen to it yourself.

“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

Second to Bob Dylan, or maybe first depending on your opinion, is Joni Mitchell, one of the greatest poetic songwriters of the 20th century and beyond. There are a plethora of songs that show off Mitchell’s talents as a poet, but in our opinion, her best is exactly what you probably expect, “Both Sides Now”.

Mitchell’s 1966 single is exploratory and abstract poetry at its finest. Again, we don’t want to spell out any of the metaphors or conceits for you, but just know that Mitchell will have you lost in thought after reading the lyrics of this lyrical masterpiece.

“America” by Simon & Garfunkel

Of course, we finish off our list with a Simon & Garfunkel song? How could we not, as these guys were swining alongside the artists we mentioned above. Like Dylan and Mitchell, most Simon & Garfunkel songs feature lyrics with complex poetic nuance and rich storytelling. Though today, the one that has stood out to us is “America”.

Released in 1968, the lyrics are a reflection of youth in America. We will leave you with just that, because who likes to be told what to make of a poem? Regardless, the lyrics are firing off on every cylinder in this song; hence, it made our list.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns