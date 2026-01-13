3 Movie Soundtracks From the Early 1990s That Hit No. 1

In the 1990s, way before we had social media accounts or even emails, we were movie fans. Going to the mall, getting a bite to eat, and seeing a film—that was the thing to do during the decade. And as a result, there are many great movies from the era we still love today. And a lot of songs from those movies have stood the test of time.

There are a number of great film soundtracks from the 1990s that everyone seems to still love today. People loved them back then, and they love them now. Before we could stream anything, we needed to buy physical albums. And some reminded us of our favorite films. Indeed, these are three movie soundtracks from the early 1990s that hit No. 1.

‘The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album‘ (1992)

The soundtrack that gave the world perhaps the most famous pop song of all time. Really, do you know anyone who doesn’t know or hasn’t sung along with this track? The movie, which starred Whitney Houston, also featured her on its soundtrack—and she knocked it out of the park in a historic way. Decades later, we’re still channeling Houston. You just can’t beat the Dolly Parton-penned “I Will Always Love You”, sung with Whitney Houston’s incredible pipes.

‘Wayne’s World: Music from The Motion Picture’ (1992)

The Wayne’s World movie was born out of a sketch from Saturday Night Live. In its own way, it was at the heart of popular culture in the early 90s. There are about a billion quotable lines from the comedy film and almost as many great needle drops, including, perhaps most famously, the lip-sync performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

‘Sleepless in Seattle: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (1993)

The film Sleepless In Seattle was a phenomenon. How many people wanted to move up to the Pacific Northwest, buy a houseboat, and call it a life? Maybe you’d find your soulmate in the process…And while movie fans mused about this life change, they listened to the film’s soundtrack. Loving it every sleepless step of the way.

