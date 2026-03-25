3 Mandatory Classic Rock Greatest Hits Albums From the 1990s

In the 1990s, music fans were insatiable. Not only did we want regular record releases, but we raced to the stores for movie soundtracks, underground mixtapes, and greatest hits albums. We just couldn’t get enough of the stuff!

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Here below, we wanted to highlight one particular lane of that vast musical highway fans traveled down over and over. We wanted to explore three standout greatest hits albums from the era. Indeed, these are three mandatory classic rock greatest hits albums from the 1990s.

‘ABBA Gold’ by ABBA (1992)

It’s funny—one great thing about greatest hits albums is that they can remind you just how prolific, popular, and capable a band can be. To wit, you might not think of ABBA as a hit machine, but then you look at their catalog of top tracks and you realize how wrong you were. On this offering, ABBA brings the fun with songs like “Dancing Queen”, “Take A Chance On Me”, and “Fernando”, among many other standouts.

’20 All-Time Greatest Hits!’ by James Brown (1991)

If you want an album that’s as much a party as it is a collection of songs, this is the one. James Brown truly was the hardest-working man in show business. And all of that work is on display on this LP, which includes hip-shaking tracks like “Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine”, “I Got The Feelin’”, “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag, Pt. 1”, and “Get Up Offa That Thing”. But Brown isn’t just one thing. No the LP also includes emotive tunes like “Try Me” and “Please, Please, Please”.

‘The Best of 1980–1990’ by U2 (1998)

When you just want an album with banger after banger, please put this one on. There isn’t a weak track on the LP. It opens with “Pride (In the Name of Love)” and continues with tunes like “New Year’s Day”, “With or Without You”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, and “Sunday Bloody Sunday”. The greatest hits LP from the Irish rockers continues with a total of 14 tracks of bombastic rock from Bono and company.

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