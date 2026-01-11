3 Motivating Country Songs That Are Perfect for a Workout Playlist

For a lot of people, the start of a new year means new resolutions, often to focus on getting healthier. Whether you are new to exercise or a seasoned pro, these three country songs are perfect for any workout playlist.

“The Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris

There likely isn’t a better workout song than Carrie Underwood’s “The Champion“. Written by Underwood and Ludacris, along with Chris DeStefano and Brett James, the song was used for Super Bowl LII in 2017. The following year, it was also used in the Winter Olympics.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game,” Underwood says (per MusicRow). “But we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives. We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome.”

“The Champion” says in part, “I am invincible, unbreakable / Unstoppable, unshakable / They knock me down, I get up again / I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name / You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain / I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win / I am the champion.”

“’Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson

“‘Til You Can’t” is Cody Johnson’s first No. 1 single. Out in 2021 on his Human: The Double Album, Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers are the two writers of the song.

Although Johnson didn’t write “‘Til You Can’t”, he is a big fan of the message behind the song.

“Get off your butt and go get life,” Johnson tells Audacy. “Life’s not going to come to you.”

“‘Til You Can’t” says, “If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back / If you’re gonna love somebody, hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can / Till you can’t.

“Miss Me More” by Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More” is an anthem about reclaiming your life. But it was also filmed in an actual boxing arena. Written by Ballerini, along with David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin, the song came out in 2018. It appears on Ballerini’s sophomore album Unapologetically.

Ballerini’s inspiration for “Miss Me More” came from reflecting on a former relationship. The anthem says, “I thought I’d miss you / But I miss me more / I miss my own beat, to my own snare drum / I miss me more / Miss my own sheets in the bed I made up / I forgot I had dreams, I forgot I had wings / Forgot who I was before I ever kissed you / Yeah, I thought I’d miss you / But I miss me more.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images