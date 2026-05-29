3 Country Artists From the 70s Who Became Accidental Trailblazers

Rarely does an artist, in any genre, know they are making history in the moment. But it’s in looking back that their massive successes become apparent. These are three country artists from the 1970s who became accidental trailblazers due to the choices they made in their careers.

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Dolly Parton

There likely isn’t an artist, in any genre of music, who is more influential than Dolly Parton. In 1970, Parton had her first No. 1 hit with “Joshua”. The song, written by Parton, kicked off an unforgettable decade in country music for Parton, who went on to release songs like “I Will Always Love You”, “Jolene”, “Here You Come Again”, and more.

But the 1970s are pivotal with Parton for another reason. In 1974, Parton left the popular The Porter Wagoner Show after seven years to focus on her own career. Many people, including Wagoner, thought the move was going to be the end of Parton’s career instead.

“I was making my way as an artist, and he was already an established one,” Parton recalls. “It was his show, but I was trying to grow in the business and grow as an artist myself.”

Charley Pride

In the late 1960s, Charley Pride began releasing country music. But it wasn’t until the early 1970s that Pride hit his stride, with singles like “Is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone”, the crossover hit, “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’”, “Where Do I Put Her Memory”, and more.

Of course, Pride’s biggest accomplishment is that he was a Black singer, only a few years after segregation became illegal in the United States. Still facing prejudice in the music industry, Pride forged ahead anyway.

Pride became the first Black singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. With most people listening to the Opry on the radio, Pride acknowledged that a lot of people didn’t know he was Black.

“I said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I realize it’s very unique, me coming out here on a country music show having this permanent tan,” Pride later remembers. “I ain’t got time to talk about our pigments; I got only ten minutes. I’m going to do my three songs. And if I have time, I’ll do maybe a Hank Williams song.’”

Ronnie Milsap

Considered by many to be one of the first big stars in country music, Ronnie Milsap’s eponymous debut album came out in 1971. For the next 20 years or so, Milsap had hit after hit on the radio. In addition to Milsap’s numerous country singles, he also became known for his crossover hits, with songs like “It Was Almost Like A Song” and “What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life”.

Even more impressive, Milsap achieved all of his success as a blind man, a disability that he never let define or deter him.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns