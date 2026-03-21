3 Motown Artists From the 1970s Who Inspire Us To Sing

Sometimes it just feels good to sing, to belt out familiar lyrics into the clear, blue sky. Human beings were made for music, made to sing. Music resonates with our bones, right down to our cells. It compels us to act—indeed, it compels us to sing.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three artists who do just that. These are a trio of songwriters and performers who move us to follow in their footsteps. Yes, these are three Motown artists from the 1970s who inspire you to sing.

Stevie Wonder

There is no one like Stevie Wonder and there never will be. The songwriter and performer has penned some of the most important and iconic tracks of all time, including the timeless Motown offering, “Superstition”. Though he is without the use of his sight, Wonder had the type of creative vision that the rest of the world can only dream about. Not only that, but he just seems to be one of the wise ones out there in the world, helping the days turn out a little bit better.

Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye just might boast the best singing voice of all time. Indeed, a playlist of his hit songs just might melt the warehouse stock of your favorite neighborhood candle shop—his songs are often that steamy. And Gaye recorded a number of tracks and LPs for Motown in the 1970s, including all-timers like What’s Going On and Let’s Get It On. Gaye’s is a voice that will never be forgotten and his messages of peace and love will be cherished and rediscovered throughout the centuries.

Gladys Knight & The Pips

While Gladys Knight & The Pips burst onto the scene in the 1960s with their 1967 Motown single “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (indeed, the band was the first to cut the now-iconic track), the lively group continued their success into the 1970s, releasing several hits with Motown in the early 1970s, including “If I Were Your Woman” in 1970 and the Grammy-winning “Neither One of Us” in 1973. But later in the 1970s, the singing group departed Motown for other sonic opportunities.

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