2 Movies, 1 Special Every Motown Fan Should See

Perhaps more than any other record label in American history, the Detroit, Michigan-born outfit known as Motown just may be the most significant. The organization, founded in 1959, gave music fans the likes of the Supremes, the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, the label boasts the likes of Diddy, Migos, and Vince Staples. That’s breadth. And the record company is not a shrinking violet. Today, there are several depictions of Motown in film—movies that both education and entertain. So, here below, let’s dive into two movies and one TV special about Motown that every fan of the label should see.

[RELATED: How To Watch ‘The 46th Kennedy Center Honors’ Featuring Tributes to Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah & More]

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

This Grammy Award-winning documentary, directed by Paul Justman, tells the tale of the iconic studio group the Funk Brothers, which played the music for many a Motown hit (though often uncredited). Such songs include “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Baby Love,” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine.” Not bad! Check out the story of the group, which helped make Berry Gordy’s Motor City music label a hit. Check out a trailer here below.

Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever (1983)

This made-for-television production was a groundbreaking achievement in 1983, showcasing 25 years of Motown history. From this special, fans got to see Michael Jackson perform “Billie Jean,” showcasing his now iconic moonwalk. Smokey Robinson also took part in the show, as did Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and more. Check out Jackson’s “Billie Jean” from the program here below.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019)

How did Motown itself come to be? This documentary tells the story. Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the movie features a wide cast of Motown characters, along with others like music and movie star Jamie Foxx and hip-hop artist Dr. Dre. One movie shows just how impactful and talent-rich the label was in its heyday. Check out a trailer here below.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images