3 Rock Songs We Loved as Teens That Hit Completely Different as Adults

Many songs transform as we get older. No matter how smart we all think we are as teens, our lack of life experience dampens the meaning behind lyrics. How could we possibly understand an artist’s realization that youth is behind them, existential struggles, and painful nostalgia? The three rock songs below were favorites of ours when we were teens, but back then, they were mostly just great melodies to listen to. Nowadays, these rock songs hit us in the gut, thanks to the myriad of experiences that come with being adults.

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“Semi-Charmed Life” — Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life” is an existential song, hidden beneath an earworm melody. When you’re young and aren’t thinking too deeply about things, this song could easily be a fun hit to drive around with the windows down to. As we become adults, and the lyrics come to the forefront, this rock song takes on a whole new weight.

“I want somethin’ else / To get me through this / Semi-charmed kinda life, baby,” the band sings in the chorus. These lyrics tackle drug addiction amid the pressures of adulthood. Though not all Third Eye Blind listeners have the shared experience of addiction, all adults know the inherent pressures of growing up. The listener begins to sympathize more with Third Eye Blind, better understanding their plight.

Songfacts: Semi-Charmed Life | Third Eye Blind The original line was “I want nothing else…” but when the song was eventually released, it was changed to “I want something else.”

“1985” — Bowling For Soup

When you’re a kid, Bowling For Soup’s “1985” is an impossibly fun upper. It’s tailor-made for sing-alongs and dancing with friends. The idea of looking back on your youth is foreign while you’re young. As an adult, this song takes on a devastating angle.

“Her dreams went out the door when she turned twenty-four / Only been with one man, what happened to her plan,” the band sings in the opening verse. They’re describing deep-seated regret. Life can take you in funny directions. This song perfectly describes the feeling of not liking the direction you’re going, which is a feeling only adulthood can inspire.

“Photograph” — Nickelback

Nickelback’s “Photograph” can have a cheesy sheen. When you’re a teen, this song feels like an in-joke to share with friends. As you get older, this song hits harder. The lyrics grow more serious as adulthood approaches. It perfectly encapsulates the painful feeling of looking back on your life for the first time.

“Every memory of looking out the back door / I had the photo album spread out on my bedroom floor,” the band sings in the chorus. Though you might have the sense of nostalgia as a teen, nothing hits quite like the first recognition of being an adult with no way back.

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