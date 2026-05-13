“I’m Sorry, I’m Gonna Say It”: Mom of ‘American Idol’ Finalist Sounds Off on Finale Outcome in Now-Deleted Facebook Post

The season 24 finale of American Idol was a star-studded event that featured performances by Clay Aiken, Lee Ann Womack, Nelly, Shinedown, Brad Paisley, and numerous others. It wouldn’t be a season finale without the judges also performing. But while the night was a full-blown celebration, there could only be one winner. And with Hannah Harper walking away as the latest American Idol, Keyla Richardson’s mother decided to share her blunt opinion about her daughter being robbed.

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Making it into the Top 3, Richardson was the first to be cut during the season finale, leaving Jordan McCullough and Harper. Although hoping to win the season, the singer was thrilled with how far she made it in the competition. Ready to embrace the chapter of her career, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “You won the race. Your voice, your courage, your presence, and your journey inspired so many people watching. The mark you left on America is way bigger than any title. Keep shining, keep believing, and keep walking in your purpose. Watch what God has next.”

Although Richardson stayed positive about the outcome on American Idol, her mother had an entirely different take. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Katja insisted, “My baby was robbed. She did not fail. She was robbed. I’m sorry. I’m gonna say it.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Compares Competition to Pregnancy]

Luke Bryan Already Considers Keyla Richardson A Winner

While Katja expressed her thoughts on the singing competition, Richardson appeared focused on the positives, choosing gratitude over controversy as she looked ahead to the next step in her music career.

Before Richardson was eliminated, Luke Bryan already considered her a winner. “This whole year I just watched you focus with drive and determination. We’ve seen you just give it your all for your family and your crew and your people and you’ve won in our eyes. Just watching you seize every moment has been so inspiring to me. Congratulations, great job.”

Even without the crown, Richardson ended her American Idol journey on a high note thanks to the support from fans, judges, and fellow contestants. And with Bryan calling her journey “inspiring,” the singer walked away from the competition with her head held high. Winning the title may not have happened, but Richardson still gained a national platform.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)