No Skips: 3 Movie Soundtracks That 80s Kids Will Never Forget

In the 1980s, movie soundtracks seemed to have one mission. To get you to dance. Or maybe those are just the movie soundtracks that we love most, looking back today. Either way, there were collections of songs from films that, when assembled together, made for a mean dance party.

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And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three movie soundtracks from the 1980s that were so fun we could never forget them. Indeed, this is no skips: three movie soundtracks 80s kids will never forget.

‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

In 1984, Prince scored the “Purple Rain” trifecta. He had a hit song, album, and movie by that name, and each worked sublimely together. Indeed, Prince’s 1984 LP turned him into a superstar. He could sing, act, and dance. And he inspired many to boogie right along with him thanks to songs like “Let’s Go Crazy”, “I Would Die 4 U”, and, of course, “Purple Rain”. Prince could inspire, Prince could rock, and Prince could get you to cut a rug.

Speaking of dancing, not only did the 1980s provide soundtracks that inspired listeners to boogie, but the era also provided entire films built around the concept of cutting a rug. For evidence of this, check out the 1984 film Footloose. If the 1970s were all about John Travolta and his singing and dancing talents, then the 1980s were all about Kevin Bacon and his ability to move and make it look good. The Footloose soundtrack will easily get you off your feet and shaking your hips, thanks to Bacon’s example and songs like the titular track by Kenny Loggins or “Let’s Hear It For The Boy” by Deniece Williams.

‘Dirty Dancing’ (1987)

But the 1980s weren’t done with just Footloose. No, there was more dancing to do, and the 1987 film, Dirty Dancing, took things to a new level. The soundtrack for the iconic movie is like a greatest hits album. If you want to be moved before you start moving, put this one on and bask in tracks like “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”, “Be My Baby”, and “She’s Like The Wind”, which is sung by the movie’s star, Patrick Swayze.

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