3 Songs From the 1980s That Made Classic Rock Radio So Much Better

Classic rock radio has benefited a lot from a ton of amazing songs that dropped in the 1980s. And without the following three tunes, specifically, classic rock radio would not be what it is today. Let’s look at some classic jams, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne from ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ (1980)

Just about everyone alive today can recognize that classic introduction of Ozzy Osbourne shouting “All aboard!” with his signature cackle. “Crazy Train” might just be one of the late great heavy metal icon’s most well-aged songs. Released in 1980 in the UK and 1981 in the US, “Crazy Train” was one of the biggest heavy metal hits of both years in retrospect. At the time, shockingly, “Crazy Train” didn’t make it to the Top 40 in the UK and just barely missed the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. It did make it to No. 9 on the Mainstream Rock chart, though. Still, it’s crazy that a song so closely tied to classic rock radio today didn’t top any charts when it was first released.

“Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi from ‘Slippery When Wet’ (1986)

Bon Jovi took over rock radio in 1986 with this legendary glam metal anthem. Is there a hard rock song out there with a catchier chorus? I’m not so sure. Plus, Jon Bon Jovi hits all the right notes through this song, and I’d be bold enough to say that “Livin’ On A Prayer” is his best vocal performance of his career. Fans certainly loved it at the time. “Livin’ On A Prayer” peaked at No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and the Mainstream Rock chart. And MTV certainly helped by playing the famed music video for this song on repeat.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins from ‘Face Value’ (1981)

A smoother and more minimalist entry on our list of classic rock radio hits from the 1980s, Phil Collins was on a totally different wavelength in 1981 with “In The Air Tonight”. That slow-burning intro, those reverberating vocals, and that highly anticipated percussion track that kicks in several minutes into the song… You can’t go wrong with this experimental electronic rock gem. Imagine how many listeners must have cruised through the city with this song playing, cigarette in hand. Without this Phil Collins hit, the vibes of the decade would not have been nearly as cool.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic