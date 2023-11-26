3 Movies Every Aretha Franklin Fan Should See

Aretha Franklin. Some voices fill up a room, but her’s fills up a stadium and then some—which is why her legacy continues to endure.

Part of that lasting legacy means the artist is memorialized on the silver screen, too. Indeed, Franklin appeared in many television shows and movies in her long and illustrious career. But, which are the must-see?

Here below are three movies every Franklin fan should make a point of seeing.

Respect (2021)

When Franklin told award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson that she wanted Hudson to play her in a biopic, how could Hudson say no? (Read more about that here.) Well, those wishes from Franklin came true when in 2021, Respect hit theaters. The film showcases Franklin’s life from birth to struggling songwriter to successful recording artist and beyond. While no one can match Franklin’s singing voice, Hudson comes very close and does so with aplomb. Check out a trailer here below.

Amazing Grace (2018)

We move now from the dramatic to true life. This beautiful, breathtaking documentary showcases Franklin live in concert in 1972 as she records her live album Amazing Grace. The movie was supposed to come out later that decade but for various technical and legal reasons, it was delayed several times, only to be released in theaters in 2018. Check out a trailer for the movie here below.

Muscle Shoals (2013)

This 2013 documentary is about the famed recording studio in Alabama of the same name. The eye-opening movie depicts some of the greatest musical artists ever as they recorded blues-rock tunes in the studio. One of those depicted is Franklin, who recorded her first hit, “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You,” at Muscle Shoals at the age of 24. Her’s is one of many of the wondrous stories shown in the film. Check out a trailer for it here below.

