5 Jackson Browne Slow Songs You Might Not Know, But Should

Was there a better balladeer in the ‘70s and ’80s, the heyday of the singer/songwriter era, than Jackson Browne? Browne just had a knack for writing sensitively and movingly about love and loss, without getting too syrupy or maudlin. Many of these ballads became part of the musical landscape of that time period: “Jamaica Say You Will,” “Late for the Sky,” “For a Dancer,” “The Pretender,” and on and on. If you look, and listen, through Browne’s catalog, you’re likely to be surprised at how many of his lesser-known ballads produce the same emotional impact as those well-known tracks listed above. Here are five examples, beginning with the most recent, of Jackson Browne’s slow-song mastery.

Technically, this is one of the oldest songs on this list, if you base that on when it was written. But Browne left it on the cutting-room floor after penning it at the start of the ‘70s. He eventually gave it a studio take on his 2014 album Standing in the Breach, where it sounded like a Byrds homage.

But the best version comes from the wonderful live album, Solo Acoustic, Vol. 1, which featured just Browne on piano and acoustic guitar, telling stories and playing classics. On the album, he gets a shouted-out request for “The Birds of St. Marks” from a fan and quickly jumps into it on piano, letting the gentle beauty of the melody shine forth. Browne sings about an unreachable queen trapped behind castle walls, a metaphor for a lonely woman whose inability to heed the narrator’s entreaties of love finally causes him to retreat.

After focusing mostly on current events for a few ‘80s albums, Browne returned to songs about romantic trials and tribulations on I’m Alive in 1993. The unraveling of his long relationship with actress Daryl Hannah likely had a lot to do with that.

On the whole, it’s one of Browne’s finest LPs, and “Two of Me, Two of You” is one of the contemplative gems that stands out. It’s all about a love affair shattered by the inability for two people to consistently deliver their best selves to their partners. The narrator is able to dissect the problem with clear eyes of hindsight. But it’s not much consolation, considering the damage has already long been done.

It’s funny how even a much-beloved classic rock album like Running on Empty can feature songs that have fallen somewhat below the radar. The LP, famously recorded in hotel rooms, rehearsal spaces, and on stage, receives a lot of airplay via the title track, “You Love the Thunder,” and the closing medley of “The Load-Out” and “Stay.”

But when was the last time you heard this beauty without actively looking for it? And if you haven’t heard “Love Needs a Heart,” co-written by Browne, Valeria Carter, and Little Feat legend Lowell George, you’re missing out on a gorgeously-rendered slow one, highlighted by beautiful keyboard work from Craig Doerge and piercing lyrics about a guy who desperately wants to shed his lone-wolf status.

The Pretender is a fantastic record, but it’s by no means a feel-good one. Browne’s lyrics speak fearlessly and poignantly about the despair and distress prevalent in both his personal life and within his similarly searching peers.

“Sleep’s Dark and Silent Gate” goes to a particularly difficult place, as it addresses Browne’s feelings about the suicide death of his wife, Phyllis Major, which occurred during the recording of the album. Browne’s vocals betray the raw emotions of the situation and his inability to find some meaning from such profound loss. It’s a brave performance that anyone who’s experienced something similar will certainly recognize and appreciate.

Browne had a major edge on his singer/songwriter competition when he released his self-titled debut. After all, he had already penned many songs that found their way onto major releases (most notably for Nico). Thus, that debut record (often called Saturate Before Using due to the message on the cover) sounds less like the work of a newbie and more like the output of an experienced artist.

That effect was also amplified by the fact that Browne was an old soul of sorts, writing with the wisdom of someone well beyond his years. Take “Looking into You,” for example. The powerful piano ballad finds Browne visiting old haunts as he tries to make sense of the changes in his life. It all leads to the realization that his truth is right in front of him, beaming brightly from his lover’s eyes.

