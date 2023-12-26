3 Movies Every Beyoncé Fan Should See

As an entertainer, Beyoncé was made for the big screen. Not only is she photogenic, with a big bright smile, but she’s a standout performer and one of the most recognizable pop stars of the century. And she knows it, having appeared in many movies since she began her career in the late ’90s.

Videos by American Songwriter

But which movies are the best from Queen B? Well, to answer that question, we dove into the collection of films she’s been in, from Austin Powers to her own collection of music videos.

[RELATED: Are These Really the 5 Best Songs from Animated Films Ever?]

1. Lemonade (2016)

When Beyoncé dropped her 2016 album Lemonade, it marked the release of perhaps the most important musical work since Nirvana’s Nevermind. The album illustrates aspects of American life that weren’t always put into the forefront, from sex work to marital revenge to racial protest and more. To accompany the record, Queen B released a visual companion work, an hour-long series of connected music videos that premiered on HBO, also in 2016. The offering is stunning, featuring iconic visuals and sides of the pop star many not have seen. Check out the trailer below.

2. Black Is King (2020)

Another visual accompaniment to an album, this musical movie is meant to be the companion to the 2019 record, The Lion King: The Gift, which was curated by Queen B for the live-action Disney remake of The Lion King. As a work, the movie highlights a young exiled prince who grows to regain his rightful place on the throne through the help of folks like Beyoncé and others. The movie is meant to be a metaphor for the Black experience, a diaspora of people spread out through the globe, separated from their original homes in Africa. The ambitious work was released on Disney+ in 2020, earning a Grammy for Best Music Video for the song “Brown Skin Girl.” The work also garnered an Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program. Check out a trailer for the visual work below.

3. Dreamgirls (2006)

This adaptation of the 1981 Broadway music won Academy Awards and Golden Globes thanks to its impeccable portrayal of doo-wop girl groups. With an all-star cast headlined by Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, and Jamie Foxx, the movie is inspired by the musical history of Motown groups and the Supremes (Diana Ross has long been a touchstone for Beyoncé.) It’s fabulous and fun but also includes iconic performances from some very musically inclined actors. Check out a trailer for the movie below.

(Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)