3 Movies Every Dave Matthews Band Fan Should See

While names like Kurt Cobain, Britney Spears and Dr. Dre got the lion’s share of attention in the 1990s, Dave Matthews and his self-titled jam group the Dave Matthews Band was one of the most impactful musical outfits of the 1990s.

But for those unfamiliar with Matthews’ story, his live show prowess, or his impact on the Pacific Northwest, there are documentaries, concert DVDs and the like for you to dive into in order to get a sense of how delightful and important the South African-born singer is and was.

Yes, the songwriter behind “Crash into Me,” “Satellite” and “Ants Marching” is a wonder to watch. Charming and insightful. Below are three movies every DMB fan should see.

1. Dave Matthews Driven (2003)

This television documentary released on VH1 in 2003 shows Matthews’ life beginning as a young kid. When he was a boy, his father passed away, leaving his mother to raise the family. Later, just as the band was getting going, Matthews’ sister was murdered, sending shock waves through the family, both close and extended. With those tragedies behind him, the Charlottesville, Virginia-born band hit the road and became one of the best-selling touring acts in the world. With hit albums like Under the Table and Dreaming and Crash, we can see in this film why DMB became what it became.

2. Listener Supported (2000)

As noted above, DMB is one of the most beloved and most successful touring acts, grossing millions of dollars, from merch to ticket sales and more. But why? Well, it’s because the group historically has put on long, energetic, often improvised concerts. And they’ve done so for several decades now. For up close evidence of the band’s talent, look no further than this concert film (and popular DVD in the ’90s and early 2000s), Listener Supported. In it, DMB plays all the hits, from “Crash into Me” to “The Stone” to “#41.”

3. Enormous: The Gorge Story (2019)

Though Matthews and Company are known for touring all over the world, there is one venue more than any that they are associated with today. And that’s The Gorge. Located 150 miles from the city of Seattle, which Matthews calls home these days, the venue is one of the most beautiful in the world. It’s also where DMB plays every year during Labor Day weekend in September, bringing friends like Brandi Carlile and others to enjoy the spotlight. To know The Gorge is to know the modern-day DMB experience. This 2019 doc, which includes interviews with Matthews, depicts the scenic venue like none other.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images