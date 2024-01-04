3 Acoustic Dave Matthews Concerts Every Fan Should See

In a way, Dave Matthews was at the center of the acoustic guitar revolution of the 1990s. The South African-born artist, who rose to prominence with his Charlottesville, Virginia, band in the early 1990s, was a beam of bright light during a time when so much focus was on the sludgy grunge music of the Pacific Northwest.

Gaining millions of dedicated fans, Matthews centered albums like Crash and Under the Table and Dreaming around the acoustic guitar along with his merry band, which included saxophone and violin. In his wake, other jam bands with acoustic guitars sprang up, from O.A.R. to Dispatch.

So, while he has released many full band shows, some of which even include him playing electric guitar, it makes sense that Matthews has a number of filmed acoustic shows worth diving into. Enjoy!

1. Seattle (2020)

This set actually features Matthews’ longtime drummer, the amazingly talented Carter Beauford (a kit player who doesn’t get nearly as much love as he should). Here, during the pandemic, the two recorded a remote show for the Dave Matthews Band’s fan group the Warehouse, which is named after one of DMB’s most beloved songs. Check out the two playing songs like “Lover Lay Down,” “Say Goodbye,” and “Gray Street.”

2. Seattle (2002)

In case it’s not clear, Matthews spends a lot of time in Seattle. In fact, he moved to the Pacific Northwest when his wife chose to attend a naturopathy school in the area. So, here is Matthews in 2002 at the city’s famed Benaroya Hall playing acoustic songs like “The Stone,” “Grace Is Gone,” “Too Much,” and “Crush.”

3. Philadelphia (2017)

As many fans know, Matthews’ longtime acoustic partner is Tim Reynolds. Here, the two, who met in Charlottesville more than three decades ago, take on the City of Brotherly Love, playing popular songs like “Granny,” “Warehouse,” “Spoon,” “Minarets,” “Stay or Leave” and “#41.” It’s a set full of fan favorites.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images