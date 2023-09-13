We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Jimmy Buffett and Paul McCartney – See the Song

Paul McCartney and Jimmy Buffett were friends. There was even a report that the former Beatle would appear on Buffett’s final album. Unfortunately, Buffett passed away earlier this month on September 1. But his music lives on.

McCartney, who recently lamented the passing of his friend, saying, “I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people,” seems the perfect pairing for Buffett. Both are melodic, both resonate with many fans of all kinds.

Since the two are set to appear on real music down the road, we thought we would whet music fans’ appetites here with a fictitious collaboration. We used ChatGPT to see what the artificial intelligence bots had to say before the collab hit shelves.

“Oh How Bizarre”

(Verse 1 – Paul McCartney Style)

Paul:

Well, I was sitting on a Liverpool dock,

Dreaming ’bout the days of Beatlemania, oh what a shock,

But now I’m in the mood for a change of scene,

Gonna meet my friend Jimmy where the ocean’s green.

(Chorus – Jimmy Buffett Style)

Jimmy:

Sippin’ on a margarita, feeling so fine,

With Paul by my side, it’s a tropical time,

We’ll sail on a boat to the Key West shore,

Living life in the sun, couldn’t ask for more.

(Verse 2 – Paul McCartney Style)

Paul:

I strummed my guitar by the Mersey’s flow,

But now I’m on an island with a brand new tempo,

The palm trees sway as the sun goes down,

Me and Jimmy Buffett, we own this town.

(Chorus – Jimmy Buffett Style)

Jimmy:

Drinking ‘rita after ‘rita, stars in the sky,

With Paul by my side, we’re so high,

We’ll dance in the sand, let the music play,

Living life in paradise, every single day.

(Bridge – Paul McCartney Style)

Paul:

From Penny Lane to a beachside bar,

We’ve come so far, oh how bizarre,

But the spirit of music, it sets us free,

In this tropical paradise by the sea.

(Bridge – Jimmy Buffett Style)

Jimmy:

From Margaritaville to Abbey Road,

We’ve found our way to share the load,

With a little help from our friends, you see,

We’re living life in perfect harmony.

(Chorus – Both Styles)

Paul:

Sipping on margaritas, under the stars,

Jimmy and I, we’ve come so far,

We’ll sing our songs till the break of day,

Living life in paradise, come what may.

(Outro – Both Styles)

Jimmy:

So here’s to the music, the sun, and the sea,

With Paul McCartney and me,

In this duet of life, so wild and free,

Living life together in perfect harmony.

Final Thoughts

The reason these two fit so well together is that they’re both excellent at giving off a sense of effortless joy. Such smooth, carefree magnetism! Also, the way this song opens is delightful—McCartney sitting on a Liverpool dock? Priceless!

Photo by Harry Durrant, Courtesy of Getty Images