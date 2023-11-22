3 Must See Concerts from Dave Matthews Band

The Charlottesville Virginia-born jam group known as the Dave Matthews Band is one of the most successful and prolific live acts the world has ever seen. According to this, the band has grossed more than a billion dollars and sold more than 23 million tickets. Not only that, but DMB has long allowed (even promoted) bootleg recordings and videos from their shows

But these days, you don’t have to leave your house to get a sense of the majesty of the band live onstage. From the comfort of your couch, you can enjoy Matthews’ quirky little two-steps on stage. We wanted to showcase three excellent full live shows from the group that is known for its hooky songs and improvisational styles.

1. The Gorge (2023)

Matthews is nothing if not a world traveler. Even before he was famous for his songs, he was moving between New York, South Africa, Charlottesville, and beyond. Today, Matthews spends much of his time in the Seattle area. The Gorge is one of the most picturesque venues in the world and DMB performs at the space every year during the Labor Day three-day weekend in September. Below is this year’s three-plus hour show, which includes fan favorites like “Minarets,” “Stay or Leave” and Pig, as well as newer songs from the band’s most recent LP release, Walk Around The Moon.

2. The Gorge (2018)

Another example of Matthews and company performing at their home away from home, this show from 2018 boasts many popular songs from the band not in the 2023 show above, including “#41,” “Grace Is Gone” and “Grey Street.”

3. PNC Music Pavilion (2018)

This show, also from 2018, takes place at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hits here include “Tripping Billies,” “Don’t Drink The Water” and the cover “Watchtower.” Songs are extended for minutes and minutes and the players onstage all have the chops to make the elongated tracks mesmerizing. Check out the show below and enjoy nearly 10 hours of live DMB material.

