3 Movies Every Dolly Parton Fan Should See

Dolly Parton has famously said of her appearance, “It takes a lot of money to look this cheap!” But of course, for anyone who takes a moment to gaze upon the country star, she often looks glamorous with her hair, her million-dollar smile, and all those rhinestones!

That’s precisely why the “Jolene” singer has made such a terrific second career out of being a movie star. Indeed, she boasts myriad starring roles, from the dramatic to the animated and more. Below we prove that she’s as eye-catching on the silver screen as she is on the stage

1. 9 to 5 (1980)

Ever been overworked or had a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” of a boss you can’t stand? Well, if so, this movie is for you. And bonus! The 1980 film’s theme song was written by one of its co-stars, Dolly Parton, and has since become one of her signature hits. If you’re a fan of Parton and you haven’t seen this classic movie of empowerment, stop what you’re doing and find it on your favorite streaming service. It also stars the great Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Check out a trailer for the no-nonsense movie below.

2. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

Dolly stars in this 1982 movie as the head woman at a “chicken ranch” in Texas. And by the movie’s title, you can guess what a chicken ranch is. What was going along swimmingly for the gals and their patrons is blown up by a “reporter, of sorts,” as Parton sings in the movie’s theme song, and chaos ensues. Check out a trailer for the titillating movie below.

3. Christmas on the Square (2020)

In 2020, Dolly Parton, played an angel in this glimmering Christmas musical, choreographed by Debbie Allen. Who better to ring in the happiest time of year than the 100% beloved Parton? It even won a couple of Primetime Emmys. Check out a trailer for the upbeat film below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images