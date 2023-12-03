10 (Yes, 10) Dolly Parton Christmas Classics to Cozy Up to and Enjoy This Season

She’s the queen of country music. But she’s also a star of the big and small screens—heck, if her Thanksgiving Day performance in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader-inspired outfit was any indication, she’s still one of the most talked-about artists in the world at 77 years old. Yes, Dolly Parton is an icon in all formats—and especially so around the holidays.

Indeed, Parton has put out a number of holiday classics, from Christmas albums to movies and TV specials, and here below, we wanted to dive into a whopping 10 of them. This entertainment collection can keep you and your family grinning all throughout the season of tinsel and lights as you wrap presents, give thanks and celebrate what’s most important.

So, without further ado, here are 10 Dolly Parton Christmas classics to cozy up to and enjoy this holiday season.

A Holly Dolly Christmas (2020)

This CBS television special debuted in December 2020, not long after Parton’s album of the same name was released in October. The special, which attracted more than 6 million viewers, includes intimate storytelling from the country queen along with performances of her songs. Check out the opening intro here below.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015)

This 2015 NBC made-for-TV movie is based on the life story of Parton, who grew up dirt poor in the mountains of Tennessee. The movie came out around Christmas in 2015 and is rooted in Parton’s favorite song she ever wrote, “Coat of Many Colors,” which is about making something pretty from next to nothing. While not explicitly a Christmas movie, it takes from the best of the season and also spawned an important Christmas-themed sequel (more on that below). Check out a trailer for the movie here.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016)

The sequel to Coat of Many Colors, this 2016 offering also aired on NBC during the holiday season. Focusing on the story of Parton’s family, like the 2015 movie above, this film highlights the sacrifices it can take to keep a family afloat and bring it some cheer once a year. Check out a moving trailer for the work here below.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (2022)

Released last year, this Christmas special is a star-studded affair with names like Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, and many more appearing. Aired on NBC, we are taken behind the scenes to see what making a Christmas special requires, all the while the process is sprinkled with Dolly cheer. Check out a trailer here below.

Christmas on the Square (2020)

Another 2020 work (what would we have done without Parton during the pandemic), this Netflix film includes holiday songs from Parton, who also plays an angel in the story. Also starring Debbie Allen and Christine Baranski, this is something of A Christmas Carol tale in which the main character has to realize the greedy error of her ways. The movie won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie. Check out a trailer here below.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019)

This 2019 Hallmark movie is about a New York City event planner who travels to Tennessee to unexpectedly work at Dollywood during its annual holiday celebration. Heartfelt realizations combined with sparkling appearances by Parton ensue. Check out a trailer here below.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (2019)

Another from the streaming giant Netflix, this streaming series highlights the stories behind eight of Parton’s most memorable songs. But while this special isn’t technically one devoted to the holiday’s, it’s certainly appropriate for them. Check out a smile-inducing trailer for the series, also known simply as Heartstrings, here below.

A Country Christmas Story (2013)

This Lifetime movie, which follows a young country star as she tries to make a career, includes performances of some beloved holiday songs, including “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night,” and “Jingle Bells.” It also stars singer/songwriter Brian McKnight. Check out the entire hopeful work here below.

Joyful Noise (2012)

This musical film, which stars Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton, and Keke Palmer, highlights the power of cooperation when two choir gals have to come together to make things work in the wake of budget cuts. Infused with Gospel music and holiday resiliance, check out a trailer for the movie here below.

A Smoky Mountain Christmas (1986)

Travel back nearly 40 years ago to 1986 with this ABC film starring Parton and Lee Majors and directed by the great Henry Winkler. The movie, about a country artist needing a break from her career, follows the performer in her travels artist to Tennessee from L.A. when all sorts of plot twists and holiday antics ensue. Check out a trailer for the work here below.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images