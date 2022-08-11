Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Together Filming New Christmas Movie (See Clip)

When two worlds collide…

Yes, two country legends were spotted together on Monday (August 8). That’s right Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were shot via fan footage in a golf cart earlier this week as the two were riding on set during the filming of Parton’s latest Christmas film.

As American Songwriter reported a few months ago, Parton will star in Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas this upcoming holiday season.

According to reports, the new movie is currently being filmed at Parton’s famed theme park, Dollywood. Several pass holders at Dollywood were able to take videos and photos of the “Jolene” and “On The Road Again” singers. And the two looked happy as clams together. Check out the fan-shot footage below.

A Dollywood spokesperson confirmed the two were together in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as part of the holiday movie filming.

In other Dollywood news, the theme park announced that there will be a new ride on-site called Big Bear Mountain, which is billed as the largest attraction and family roller coaster coming to the park yet. It is slated to open next year, in the spring of 2023.

Parton, though, said she won’t be riding the new $25 million addition.

“I’m not going to get on that,” Dolly said as onlookers laughed. “Y’all know me better than that! But, I am going to be happy to hear all your big tall tales once you get back.”

That new roller coaster will reportedly circle the park’s Wildwood Grove for about two minutes on almost 4,000 feet of track while reaching top speeds of up to 48 mph.

Parton’s new holiday movie will also star big names like Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Jimmy Fallon. According to NBC, the Christmas movie will be a “contemporary movie-musical.” It will show what happens behind the scenes of making a network special. How meta!

Parton also made headlines when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that August 9 would be “Dolly Parton Day” in the state. That announcement came on the heels of Parton’s visit to Ohio to highlight her ongoing Imagination Library efforts.

Check out the video of Parton talking about the new roller coaster.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)