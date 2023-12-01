3 Movies Every Kanye West Fan Should See

Though he is incredibly meticulous and involved in the process of making visuals to supplement his music, Kanye West has not made a ton of on-camera appearances in his career. This rings especially true when it comes to movies, as his cameos are few and far between.

However, when he does agree to act in a role that isn’t particularly associated with his solo work, you can be sure that it is because he believes in the project. Below are three movies that include West.

1. Anchorman 2 (2013)

In 2013, Will Ferrell followed up his smash hit 2004 comedy Anchorman with its long-awaited sequel, which again chronicled the hijinx of a goofy 1970s new anchor. At one point in this second rendition, a cameo-palooza takes place, as many other different news stations come together for a battle royale scene. Representing MTV, West plays the role of the network’s frontman, as he squares off against fellow superstars making cameos like Sacha Baron Cohen, Will Smith, Liam Neeson, and more.

2. We Were Once a Fairytale (2009)

In the year between his two albums 808s & Heartbreak (2008) and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010), West connected with director Spike Jonze to create the 14-minute short film We Were Once a Fairytale. Debuted at the 2009 Los Angeles Film Festival, the flick sees West play himself as the main character, where he has a bizarre, drunken night out at a club.

3. The Love Guru (2008)

The year before We Were Once a Fairytale, West made his first big screen appearance ever, serving as a minor character in the movie The Love Guru, written by and starring Mike Myers. Playing himself, West makes a cameo with Myers’ character Pitka as they enjoy a hockey game.

