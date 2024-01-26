3 Movies Every Notorious B.I.G. Fan Should See

If you ask rap fans today who they think the best pure lyricist is, many will note the Notorious B.I.G. The Brooklyn, New York-born rapper and songwriter was known for his creative rhymes, surprising storytelling and his infectious style.

Sadly, of course, all those same rap fans will tell you Biggie died too soon, a victim of the heated east coast-west coast rap drama of the 1990s. He was murdered in 1997 and died at just 24 years old.

Though he lived such a short life, his history is remembered in more than just his popular songs. Here below, we will dive into three movies that showcase the story of the Notorious B.I.G. and every fan of the rapper should see.

Biggie & Tupac (2002)

For the rest of history Biggie and Tupac Shakur will be interconnected. The two biggest rappers of their time both killed by seemingly nonsensical violence and lost their lives too soon. And this 2002 documentary shows what led to their deaths. Nick Broomfield directed the movie and, while it’s inconclusive, he suggests that Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight was behind both artists’ deaths. Check out a trailer here below.

Notorious (2009)

This 2009 dramatic biopic was produced by Biggie’s mother Voletta and tells the story of his life through his murder in 1997. It shows his early criminal lifestyle, arrest, and burgeoning relationships with Puff Daddy, Tupac, Lil’ Kim, and his wife Faith Evans. Actor Jamal Woolard plays the role of the Notorious B.I.G. While not a perfect film, it’s got insight into Biggie’s life, let’s fans remember who the artist was and reminds them of his impact as a celebrity. Check out a trailer here below.

Rhyme & Reason (1997)

This 1997 documentary is all about the history, impact, and growth of the genre of rap music and hip-hop culture. It also features many voices, from Dr. Dre to KRS-One and dozens more. But for our purposes here, it also includes interviews with Biggie before he died. Check out a trailer for the all-encompassing offering here below.

