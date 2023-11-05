3 Movies Every Kris Kristofferson Fan Should See

An inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Kris Kristofferson is one of the genre’s most beloved songwriters. The artist and author of “Me and Bobby McGee” has also led another successful creative life as an actor.

With a filmography that spans nearly 50 years and dozens of movies, it can be hard to decide which to check out. Thankfully, we’ve narrowed the list here down to three delectable choices from the now-retired 87-year-old artist.

So, without further ado, dear reader, let’s dive into the movies, shall we?

1. Blade (1998)

One of the first big-budget and successful Marvel superhero films, way before Iron Man and The Avengers, this Wesley Snipes-led film features co-star Kristofferson as the savvy grey-beard Whistler. His character is a blend of Kristofferson’s signature charm with some surliness added in. Blade, played by Snipes, is a vampire slayer. But Whistler comes to his aid early and often. The movie did so well, it spawned two sequels. And the ol’ country singer is a big reason why. Check out the trailer below.

2. A Star Is Born (1976)

Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took on the story, Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand occupied it. This 1976 film pits Kristofferson in the Cooper role as the established artist and Streisand in the Gaga role as the unknown ingenue. (The 1976 offering is a remake of the 1937 original.) Nevertheless, the salt-and-pepper bearded Kristofferson in this one is as handsome and talented as ever. Check out the trailer below.

3. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974)

This 1974 Martin Scorsese film is also about an unknown singer looking for more from the world. Starring Ellen Burstyn, who won a Best Actress Oscar for the role. The two meet in a diner that Burstyn’s character is working in, with Kristofferson her customer. What happens next is a whole new world unfolds. Check out the trailer below.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images