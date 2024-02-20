How John Prine Inspired Kris Kristofferson’s 1972 Song “Jesus Was a Capricorn (Owed to John Prine)”

In 1970, Kris Kristofferson discovered a young John Prine performing at the Fifth Peg in Chicago. Their chance encounter led to Prine landing his first record deal soon after Kristofferson invited him onstage in front of industry heavyweights during a performance at the Bitter End in New York City. Bitter End.
“This is my first night in New York,” remembered Prine of the performance, “so it was like Oz to me.” The next day, Atlantic Records president Jerry Wexler offered Prine a $25,000 contract.
“Kris did more for me than anyone, without looking for anything for himself (in return),” said Prine in 2015 of Kristofferson’s early support. “I always make a point of telling musicians, and other singer-songwriters, that at no time did Kris ever introduce me to his music publisher or record label. He introduced me to people who were good people, and let it fly from there. After being in the music business for 45 years, I can see how rare that is.”
Videos by American Songwriter
[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First]
Owed to Prine
Kristofferson supported Prine. In turn, Prine also inspired him as a songwriter. In 1972, Kristofferson even wrote a song dedicated to Prine, which became the opening title track of his fourth album Jesus Was a Capricorn. Released in 1972, Jesus Was a Capricorn went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart and broke onto the 200 chart at No. 21. The album cover featured Kristofferson and his soon-to-be wife Rita Coolidge.
“I wrote ‘Jesus Was A Capricorn (Owed To John Prine)’ because I was so influenced by John,” said Kristofferson in 2016. “When I heard his songs I felt like his writing had kicked me into doing it. You take things from all over the place, though you don’t always admit it! I was really influenced by Roger Miller, Shel Silverstein, and Mickey Newbury. Everybody you admire influences you somehow in your art.”
‘Everybody’s Gotta Have Somebody to Look Down On
Within its religious overtone, Kristofferson’s lyrics revealed more about martyrdom and the faults of human nature.
Jesus was a Capricorn
He ate organic food
He believed in love and peace
And never wore no shoes
Long hair, beard and sandals
And a funky bunch of friends
Reckon may just nail Him up
If He come down again
‘Cause everybody’s gotta have somebody to look down on
Prove they can be better than at any time they please
Someone doin’ somethin’ dirty, decent folks can frown on
You can’t find nobody else, then help yourself to me
[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know John Prine Wrote for Other Artists]
Further into the verses, Kristofferson points out the lack of acceptance of the unknown—Most of us hate anything that / We don’t understand.
Eggheads cursin’, rednecks cussin’
Hippies for their hair
Others laugh at straights who laugh at
Freaks who laugh at square
Some folks hate the Whites
Who hate the Blacks who hate the Klan
Most of us hate anything that
We don’t understand
Photo: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images