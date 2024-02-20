How John Prine Inspired Kris Kristofferson’s 1972 Song “Jesus Was a Capricorn (Owed to John Prine)”

In 1970, Kris Kristofferson discovered a young John Prine performing at the Fifth Peg in Chicago. Their chance encounter led to Prine landing his first record deal soon after Kristofferson invited him onstage in front of industry heavyweights during a performance at the Bitter End in New York City. Bitter End.



“This is my first night in New York,” remembered Prine of the performance, “so it was like Oz to me.” The next day, Atlantic Records president Jerry Wexler offered Prine a $25,000 contract.



“Kris did more for me than anyone, without looking for anything for himself (in return),” said Prine in 2015 of Kristofferson’s early support. “I always make a point of telling musicians, and other singer-songwriters, that at no time did Kris ever introduce me to his music publisher or record label. He introduced me to people who were good people, and let it fly from there. After being in the music business for 45 years, I can see how rare that is.”

Owed to Prine

Kristofferson supported Prine. In turn, Prine also inspired him as a songwriter. In 1972, Kristofferson even wrote a song dedicated to Prine, which became the opening title track of his fourth album Jesus Was a Capricorn. Released in 1972, Jesus Was a Capricorn went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart and broke onto the 200 chart at No. 21. The album cover featured Kristofferson and his soon-to-be wife Rita Coolidge.



“I wrote ‘Jesus Was A Capricorn (Owed To John Prine)’ because I was so influenced by John,” said Kristofferson in 2016. “When I heard his songs I felt like his writing had kicked me into doing it. You take things from all over the place, though you don’t always admit it! I was really influenced by Roger Miller, Shel Silverstein, and Mickey Newbury. Everybody you admire influences you somehow in your art.”

‘Everybody’s Gotta Have Somebody to Look Down On

Within its religious overtone, Kristofferson’s lyrics revealed more about martyrdom and the faults of human nature.



Jesus was a Capricorn

He ate organic food

He believed in love and peace

And never wore no shoes



Long hair, beard and sandals

And a funky bunch of friends

Reckon may just nail Him up

If He come down again



‘Cause everybody’s gotta have somebody to look down on

Prove they can be better than at any time they please

Someone doin’ somethin’ dirty, decent folks can frown on

You can’t find nobody else, then help yourself to me

Further into the verses, Kristofferson points out the lack of acceptance of the unknown—Most of us hate anything that / We don’t understand.

Eggheads cursin’, rednecks cussin’

Hippies for their hair

Others laugh at straights who laugh at

Freaks who laugh at square



Some folks hate the Whites

Who hate the Blacks who hate the Klan

Most of us hate anything that

We don’t understand

