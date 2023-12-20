The 3 Best Live Collaborations From Kris Kristofferson

Earlier this week, the world was privy to an emotional duet between Kris Kristofferson and Rosanne Cash. The performance reminded viewers of one very solid fact: Kristofferson knows how to generate chemistry with a performance partner.

It got us thinking, what other great Kristofferson duets are out there? Check out three of our favorite findings, below.

The chemistry between Kristofferson and his former wife, Rita Coolidge, is palpable in their duet of “Help Me Make It Through The Night.” Kristofferson penned the track in the early ’70s. Though it was popularized by Sammi Smith, it has Kristofferson’s unique songwriting voice written all over it. Coolidge inspired awe with her sprawling vocal register, perfectly complimenting the low-voiced country icon by her side.

2. “Country Medley” with Rita Coolidge and Cher

Cher joined the golden duo of Coolidge and Kristofferson in 1975 to perform a series of country hits: “Oh, Lonesome Me / Help Me Make It Through the Night / Okie From Muskogee.” Coolidge and Kristofferson made quick work of each song, which is no surprise given their roots in country and Cher pulled off the songs in spades, given that every cover she does is a knockout.

3. “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” with Johnny Cash

Though Johnny Cash and Kristofferson both delivered timeless versions of “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” separately, they decided to join forces in 1978. The result was something greater than the sum of its parts. The lyrics about suffering through a hangover are the perfect message for an outlaw to convey. Luckily, this duet featured two of the biggest artists in that movement.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images