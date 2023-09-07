3 Movies Every Kurt Cobain Fan Should Watch

Even though he died nearly 30 years ago, Kurt Cobain remains one of the biggest names in music. The frontman for Nirvana became a rock god thanks to his group’s sophomore record, Nevermind.

Despite the fact that Cobain lived just 27 years, his life and music continue to be the subject of great attention, debate and film stock. To wit, these three sublime movies below are for fans of the rocker who want to go deeper into the music.

1. Montage of Heck

Released in 2015, this documentary goes deep into Cobain’s family life, childhood and musical career. With intimate interviews with siblings, parents and collaborators, along with those whose lives Cobain affected even after he died, this film, directed by Brett Morgen, also includes answering machine voice messages, doodles, journal entries and song demos from the artist. It’s complete and devastating in the best of ways.

2. Live at the Paramount

While Montage of Heck goes deep into Cobain’s personal life and the places where he toured and grew up, Live at the Paramount shows a close-up view of Cobain and Nirvana playing at Seattle’s most ornate venue in October 1991, weeks after their seminal LP, Nevermind, was released. In the wake of that show, a 19-track live album and concert film has been released. The film is a close look at the infamous trio onstage before their lives blew up with fame.

3. Hype!

While the above films take close looks at Cobain and his band, Hype! looks at the city from which Nirvana and Cobain blew up. It examines the context from which the group rose like a hot-air balloon. With interviews with everyone from “The Grungefather” Jack Endino to Mudhoney frontman Mark Arm and more, the 1996 documentary is essential for any fan and follower of Kurt, Nirvana and the entire grunge musical scene.

