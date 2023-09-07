Graceland to Host NBC Christmas Special

As Labor Day signified the unofficial end to summer, it’s now time to start getting excited for holiday festivities. The newly appointed trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, Riley Keough, has announced her plans to produce an NBC special Christmas at Graceland. The special will arrive on November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, per Billboard.

According to the outlet, the special will feature a host of “music’s biggest stars” coming together to herald Elvis Presley’s legacy and, of course, his Christmas classics.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” Keough told Billboard. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

“To celebrate the holidays at Graceland, and be a part of the King’s legacy, is both an honor and absolute dream come true,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Media Group, added. “We thank Riley and her family for allowing all of us to visit her grandfather’s iconic home and share an intimate musical experience that Elvis would’ve truly loved.”

The official lineup of Christmas at Graceland will be announced at a later date. The organizers also didn’t confirm which Elvis songs the artists would be taking on, but The King has a number of Christmas classics that could make the cut–namely “Blue Christmas,” and “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane).”

Keough acquired Lisa Marie’s estate following her mother’s death in January. The decision was made after a back-and-forth with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. While Keough became the solitary trustee, Priscilla received a settlement to withdraw all petitions regarding her late daughter’s will.

Keough’s trustee status comes as she has garnered runaway success with her limited series Daisy Jones & The Six. Revisit our conversation with Keough about the series, HERE.

