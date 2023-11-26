Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.’s Arrest Fingerprints Now for Sale

This week, official mugshots, signatures, and fingerprints of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. went on sale at momentsintime.com. The artifacts are derived from the 1995 arrests of the two MCs in unrelated incidences and are each on sale for a whopping $225,000.

For the Tupac items, Moments in Time is selling a never-before-seen prison I.D. and mugshot from a New York jail, which is tied to Tupac’s sex crime charges from November 1993. However, the photos, fingerprints, and documentation were filed in February 1995, when Pac was transferred to North Infirmary Command (NIC) on Rikers Island in the Bronx, as he was given a sentence from eighteen months to four-and-a-half years.



Just nine months later, though, Pac’s bail would be posted with the help of his Death Row Records boss Suge Knight, and his girlfriend at the time, Keisha Morris. During a recent episode of his Collect Call podcast, released on November 9, Knight spoke about the significance of Morris’ assistance in freeing Pac.



“If it wasn’t for Keisha, y’all wouldn’t have heard All Eyez on Me or any of the other hits [Tupac] did,” Knight said.

The Notorious B.I.G. items are tied to the New York rapper’s June 1995 arrest for aggravated assault and robbery. Though he was arrested in Philadelphia, B.I.G. allegedly committed the crime in Camden, New Jersey.



According to reports, he assaulted a man and stole his jewelry, pager, and cell phone. However, after robbery charges were dropped, B.I.G. faced very little time in jail. Per TMZ, these are the first documents ever made available to purchase for the public that include B.I.G. signing with his legal name Christopher Wallace. It’s currently unclear how Moments in Time obtained these files.

Check out photos of the six-figure arrest documents below.

