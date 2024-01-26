Bunnie Xo Details Forthcoming Tell-All Book: “It’s My Time to Let Y’all Know My Real and Whole Story”

Everyone’s got a story to tell, and Bunnie Xo plans to tell hers. The media personality is writing a tell-all book about her life to be released next year.

“The idea for the book came about because I want every person who doesn’t think they can break free from where they’re at in life to know they can,” she explained to Music Mayhem. “Also, no one knows my life story except for what I reveal on the podcast, and I’m asked daily where people can find out more about my life story.”

Bunnie, whose real name is Bonnie Alisa DeFord, plans to chart her journey to businesswoman and podcast host. After high school, the media personality worked for several years as a high-end escort. Ultimately, she decided to leave that life behind and chart a new one in the business world.

While Bunnie says she won’t be covering everything, she does want to offer an honest portrayal of her life. That means getting raw and gritty and taking an unfiltered stance on difficult moments. She said the book will focus on an abusive relationship as well as the time she ran away from home.

Bunnie Will Chart Relationship with Jelly Roll

According to the podcast host, her book will chart how her childhood informed her later life and the difficulties of her early time in Las Vegas.

“Every single stone won’t be left unturned. It’s my time to let y’all know my real and whole story,” she said.

For fans hoping Bunnie will dish on her relationship with Jelly Roll, then you are in luck. “That’s my happy ending, of course I will,” she said, adding the book will chart through some of the biggest moments in their relationship including how they met.

Part of the book will also focus on their lives as parents and how they charted their careers together. Bunnie plans to partner with contributors for the forward of the book. However, she isn’t revealing who just yet.

Also, a mystery is the title of the book. Fans will have to stay tuned. Bunnie herself hasn’t decided on the title just yet either. “As far as titles, not yet! Definitely pondering it, haha,” she said of the book. She will likely share more details about the project as it develops.

Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage