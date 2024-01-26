Listen to Kacey Musgraves Perform Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” for New Biopic Soundtrack

While pursuing a career in music since the late 1990s, Kacey Musgraves eventually landed a spot on the singing competition Nashville Star. Competing in Season 5 of the show, the singer came in 7th place. Although not winning, Musgraves didn’t let that stop her as she continued to release music. Her contributions to country music helped her snag numerous awards including six Grammys. And now, it appears the singer is paying tribute to the legendary Bob Marley with a cover of his famous song “Three Little Birds.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Marley shared not only his music with the world but his outlook on life. Although the singer promoted peace and love, he found himself the target of an assassination attempt for his beliefs. Sadly, Marley passed away in 1981 after being diagnosed with cancer. Just three years later, his greatest hits album Legend became one of the best-selling reggae albums of all time. Marley even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And on February 14, the film Bob Marley: One Love will take audiences on a journey through the icon’s life and the adversity he faced as he became one of the biggest musicians in the world.

With the film already gaining praise, Musgraves decided to celebrate the star by lending her voice to the upcoming soundtrack accompanying the biopic. Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film) will hit shelves the same day as the film and features artists like Musgraves, Bloody Civilian, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez, and many more.

High Praise For “Three Little Birds” Cover

Wanting to honor the late icon, Marley’s family worked closely with the studio when deciding which songs to cover. All of the songs featured on the album come from his 1977 LP Exodus. Releasing a statement, Marley’s daughter Cedella wrote, “The mission is always to spread Daddy’s music to every corner of the Earth, and we were very thoughtful in handpicking these artists. Having his songs rebirthed at the same time we get to show the world his story through this movie, is something that my family and I are extremely proud to be a part of.”

[RELATED: 4 Genre-Bending Kacey Musgraves Collaborations That Captivated Us In 2023]

As for Musgraves, she released her cover of “Three Little Birds” on YouTube with fans praising her talent. Comments included, “No one could have interpreted this song more beautifully and better than our queen Kacey. Bob must be very proud and happy up there.” Another fan added, “This is a amazing, doesn’t take away from the original but gives a beautiful balance of music, melody and Kacey’s stunning vocal whilst retaining the original message.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images