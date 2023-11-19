3 Movies Every Pink Floyd Fan Should See

While the iconic film The Wizard of Oz is not on this list, it easily could be. That film, when played along with Pink Floyd’s classic album, The Dark Side of the Moon, has brought joy to psychedelic music fans for decades. But that sync is a story for a different day.

However, below are three other movies that every fan of the British-born progressive rock band should see. Movies about the band’s albums and its co-founders. Movies that will increase your understanding of the important and impactful group’s history.

1. The Story of Wish You Were Here (2012)

This made-for-television documentary dives into the making of the band’s 1975 LP, Wish You Were Here. It was released in 2012 and shows an in-depth look at the making of Pink Floyd’s fan-favorite LP. With interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at how the songs came together, this is a must-see for fans. In 2003, the band also released another behind-the-album TV doc, The Making of the Dark Side of the Moon.

2. Pink Floyd – The Wall (1982)

This 1982 movie was written by the band’s Roger Waters and directed by Alan Parker. It is also based on the band’s 1979 LP, The Wall. In it, the main character Pink, who is driven to madness by the fame of being a rock star and drama in his life after his father’s death, creates a wall to hide behind. But that’s when the project backfires and madness ensues. Check out the trailer for the out-there movie below.

3. The Pink Floyd and Syd Barrett Story (2001)

This 2001 made-for-television documentary was directed by John Edginton and it follows the band’s origin story. Featuring interviews with the members, the movie highlights the band’s co-founder and original frontman Syd Barrett, who went on to leave the group due to mental health struggles. There is also word of a new movie about Barrett and the band coming soon and fans can see more about that HERE.

