5 Artists Who Just Might Be Santa Claus

The identity of Santa Claus has long been a mystery. If we are to believe the rumors, Santa lives in the North Pole with his army of elves and warm and welcoming wife Mrs. Claus. But who is he really?

Well, that is the subject of this inquiry here below. Through the work of American Songwriter’s intrepid reporting, we think we might just get to the bottom of the question at hand this holiday season. We think the real Santa might just be among the ranks of the artists listed below.

Rick Rubin

The 60-year-old musician, music producer, and mogul was born in New York City (or so he says). The man has worked with the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J and Run DMC, among many more. Christmas connection? In 1987, as part of his work with Run-DMC, Rubin helped create and co-produce one of the greatest hip-hop holiday tracks, “Christmas in Hollis.” Coincidence? We think not.

Jack Black

One-half of the Grammy-winning duo Tenacious D, actor/musician Black has recently let his true colors—er, whiskers—show. The Hollywood star recently let his hair and beard grow out big time. Why? Perhaps he’s tired of trims during the off season outside of the holidays. In fact, in 2001, Tenacious D and Sum 41 released the holiday track “Things I Want.” Hmmm.

Jerry Garcia

While Garcia, the frontman for the Grateful Dead, passed away in 1995, that could just be a cover for his other career as the man in the sleigh—you know how some people think Jim Morrison and Tupac Shakur may still be alive. Nevertheless, if he isn’t Saint Nick, Garcia sure got his style from the gift giver.

Billy Gibbons

If the real Santa isn’t in the Texas-born blues-rock band ZZ Top, we just give up. When it comes to the idea of “hiding in plain sight,” ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and the late Dusty Hill are very much in the running for the real Kris Kringle. The band, known for songs like “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man,” is the gift that keeps giving. So, perhaps Gibbons really is the real Santa?

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges seems as kind and warm as Santa ever could. The actor, songwriter and performer could fill in for Saint Nick if the Christmas star was ever to need a year off. Or, perhaps he just simply is the ageless, greybeard? We can only hope!

