3 Movies Every Snoop Dogg Fan Should See

When he was first discovered in the early 1990s by Dr. Dre and included on Dre’s seminal 1992 album, The Chronic, no one could have imagined the degree to which Snoop Dogg‘s talents would transcend music and how he would become one of the most well-known and well-loved people on Earth.

Who doesn’t love Snoop? Not only is he a star in songs and on wax but he’s become a commercial pitchman and a movie star. Below are the three best films that Snoop has been in. Though there are certainly many to choose from.

1. Reincarnated (2013)

Most music fans have heard about Snoop’s conversion from Snoop Dogg to Snoop Lion. Well, this film tells that story, showcasing how the California-born rapper and songwriter invested in the Rastafari culture and reggae music. The movie is also a sister release in conjunction with the 2013 album of the same name. Fans can check out the trailer for the doc below.

2. Something From Nothing (2012)

This 2012 documentary is all about the origins of hip-hop out of impoverished city life. What started in the parks in New York City has taken over the globe and it remains a dominant cultural force. While there are many big names in the movie, from KRS-ONE to Nas to Eminem, this Ice-T-directed film also features the one and only Snoop Dogg, whose swagger and smooth style are highlighted. Check out a trailer for the movie below.

3. Starsky & Hutch (2004)

This 2004 comedy is a remake of the old buddy cop television show. Except this time, it stars Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Snoop Dogg as the informant Huggy Bear Brown. It’s one of Snoop’s first co-starring roles in a major movie. And, of course, he knocked the silly role out of the park. Fans check out the trailer for the comedy remake film below.

