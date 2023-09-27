Top 6 Dr. Dre Collaborations

When it comes to having the best rapper friends, Dr. Dre is a hard person to top. This became evident at last year’s NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show in Los Angeles, which Dre headlined. There, he was joined on stage by worldwide icons like Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, and more.

That night proved unequivocally that Dre’s metaphorical Rolodex of rap industry connections and frequent collaborators is second to none. What first evidenced that, though, was the music he’d already put out throughout his career. Often crafting hits, both as a producer and an MC, with fellow aforementioned stars like Em and Snoop, Dre’s legacy was certainly boosted greatly by the work he did with his peers.

To further prove this, we’ve assembled a list of the six best songs Dre released collaboratively, both as the primary artist and as a featured artist. Read ’em and weep.

“California Love,” with Tupac

Landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, “California Love” marked the return of Tupac, who used the song as his first release since coming home from prison in 1995.

“Forgot About Dre,” with Eminem

Landing on Dr. Dre’s 1999 sophomore album, 2001, “Forgot About Dre” elevated the already-burgeoning duo of Em and Dre to incredible heights in the rap game.

“Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang,” with Snoop Dogg

One of the first vocal collaborations between Dre and Snoop Dogg, “Nuthin But A ‘G’ Thang” landed on Dre’s first solo album The Chronic (1992).

“Still D.R.E.,” with Snoop Dogg

After producing Snoop Dogg‘s 1993 debut album, Doggystyle, including hits like “What’s My Name?” and “Gin and Juice,” Dre recruited Snoop once again to appear on 2001 for the fourth song “Still D.R.E.“, which is now renowned as one of Dre’s greatest hits ever.

“The Next Episode,” with Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg

Coming right after “Forgot About Dre” on the 2001 track list, “The Next Episode” not only builds upon Dre and Snoop’s elite chemistry but also features a legendary performance from Snoop’s late cousin Nate Dogg.

“Crack a Bottle,” with Eminem and 50 Cent

Debuting at No. 1 in 2009, and landing at No. 2 on our recent ranking of “All of Eminem’s No. 1 Hits,” “Crack a Bottle” was a perfect trifecta from Dre, Em, and 50 Cent.

