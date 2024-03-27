Jhené Aiko Announces The Magic Hour Tour in 2024

Grammy-winner Jhené Aiko just announced her upcoming US tour, slated to start this summer! The R&B singer/songwriter will travel across the US for 26 concerts for her first headline tour in half a decade. She’ll be bringing along fellow artists Kiana Lede, UMI, Tink, and Coi Leray for the trek, fondly referring to them as her “co-stars” on the tour. Aiko will also be performing at this year’s Coachella.

The Jhené Aiko 2024 Tour will start on June 19 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Pending additional tour dates, the tour should close on August 22 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

✨the magic hour tour✨



presale begins tomorrow at 10am (local) 💫

general tickets on sale Friday at 10am (local) at https://t.co/KPSqHW5mf9 💫 pic.twitter.com/rYlzrlGgrV — Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo (@JheneAiko) March 26, 2024

The Magic Hour Tour is currently live on Ticketmaster for the artist and Spotify presales. You can sign up for the artist presale code at Aiko’s website.

General on-sale will begin on March 29 at 10:00 am local. If you missed out on the presale events, we recommend checking out Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick when it comes to secondary ticketing platforms, especially for sold-out concerts and highly-anticipated tours like this one.

June 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

June 23 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

June 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

July 7 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

July 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

July 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

August 5 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 10 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

August 16 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

August 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

August 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

August 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

