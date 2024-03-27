Jhené Aiko Announces The Magic Hour Tour in 2024

Grammy-winner Jhené Aiko just announced her upcoming US tour, slated to start this summer! The R&B singer/songwriter will travel across the US for 26 concerts for her first headline tour in half a decade. She’ll be bringing along fellow artists Kiana Lede, UMI, Tink, and Coi Leray for the trek, fondly referring to them as her “co-stars” on the tour. Aiko will also be performing at this year’s Coachella.
The Jhené Aiko 2024 Tour will start on June 19 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Pending additional tour dates, the tour should close on August 22 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.
The Magic Hour Tour is currently live on Ticketmaster for the artist and Spotify presales. You can sign up for the artist presale code at Aiko’s website.
General on-sale will begin on March 29 at 10:00 am local. If you missed out on the presale events, we recommend checking out Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick when it comes to secondary ticketing platforms, especially for sold-out concerts and highly-anticipated tours like this one.
Jhené Aiko 2024 Tour Dates
June 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
June 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
June 23 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
June 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
July 7 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
July 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
July 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
August 5 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
August 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 10 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
August 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
August 16 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
August 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
August 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
August 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
