Priscilla Block Explains Inspiration Behind Her Safety Vest and Traffic Cone Outfit on CMA Awards Red Carpet

For those who were wondering why Priscilla Block was carrying a traffic cone and wearing a safety vest on the CMA Awards red carpet Wednesday night (November 8), well … she did it for her fans. The “My Bar” singer took to social media to put inquisitive minds to rest.

“Here is my fit check for the CMA awards,” Block says kicking off a video. “It is fully custom. I designed this full piece. It’s kind of a what you see is what you get thing—We’ve got a safety vest, I put the stripe down the pants.”

Block continued, sharing the inspiration behind her outfit. “I wore a safety vest to one of my shows and my fans have made it this big thing where they show up in safety vests to the shows, they put the song lyrics on the back. So honestly I wore this outfit tonight for the fans who changed literally my life overnight, so this one is for them. Here we are, we’re at the CMA awards baby!”

Fans flocked to the comment section in full support of the singer’s look.

“Yesss she’s got the best look of the event 🔥🔥🔥,” Wrote priscilac 2123

“Cryingggg omg 😢 we love you Priscilla!” added jaeandbraesmom.

Block is fresh off the heels of her ltaest release, “Fake Names,” which followed the release of her hit song “You, Me, and Whiskey,” a collaboration with Justin Moore.

