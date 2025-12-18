3 Musicians That Had Serious Beef With David Bowie

David Bowie was rarely in the headlines for talking smack about other people or airing out his grievances with his contemporaries. He was more focused on the music and the art, after all. Still, some of his contemporaries were not down with Bowie, and they made their beef with the Starman extremely clear on several occasions. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we? One of these entries might just surprise you!

Axl Rose

Well, there was no avoiding this entry. Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose had some serious issues with David Bowie back in the day. Apparently, during a Guns N’ Roses set, Bowie showed up half-drunk to the show and flirted with Rose’s girlfriend at the time. The lore states that Rose famously chased after Bowie on foot, ready to beat him up, yelling, “I’m gonna kill you, tin man!” Thankfully, he didn’t go through with the threat. Bowie kind of deserved this one, not going to lie.

Gary Numan

This is a surprising entry on our list of musicians who beefed with David Bowie, considering Gary Numan and the Starman aren’t really different. They’re both new wave legends in their own respective way. However, this beef is actually really sad, and it’s hard not to feel for Numan in this instance.

According to Gary Numan, he was a huge David Bowie fan back in the day. That changed when Bowie reportedly kicked him off a co-headlining performance on The Kenny Everett Christmas Show in 1980. Allegedly, Bowie thought Numan was copying him.

“It bothered me at the time because I was a massive fan, and he’d been such a big part of my life for so many years, so I was pretty disappointed… and the fact I got taken off the show afterwards,” said Numan of the incident. “But I later came to realise we all go through periods when we’re more fragile or paranoid and not sure how we fit into all of this.”

Keith Richards

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones had beef with a lot of people, so I’m sure David Bowie didn’t take this one too personally. According to the very bold Richard, after “Changes” from Hunky Dory hit the airwaves, nothing else by Bowie tickled the guitarist’s fancy.

“I can’t think of anything else [Bowie’s] done that would make my hair stand up, ” said Richards in 2008. “It’s all pose. It’s all f*cking posing. It’s nothing to do with music. He knows it, too.”

Ouch. I have to say, it’s hard to side with Richards on this one. What about “Life On Mars?” or “Fame”? Come on.

