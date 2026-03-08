3 New Wave Hits From 1982 That Every 80s Kid Can’t Stop Singing

Early on, new wave wasn’t so easy to identify. It was often used interchangeably with punk and post-punk. But eventually it coalesced into its synth-heavy form that became a hallmark of 1980s pop music. With unforgettable fashions and especially with the rise of MTV, many new wave acts became like a second skin for listeners.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you spotted someone in a blazer with giant shoulder pads, neon colors, a skinny tie, or hair that challenged Euclidean geometry, then you could probably guess what’s on their mixtape. And I bet these new wave tracks from 1982 were rightly dubbed on those very mixtapes.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls

I realize this is a new wave and synth-pop tune, but this guitar riff shreds. Hard. And if this doesn’t make you run out and buy a delay pedal, then I’m not sure what will. But if you were a kid in the 80s, chances are you first heard of the aurora borealis because of “I Ran”. Also, The Beatles weren’t the only rockers from Liverpool to inspire fans to change their hairdo. Countless kids walked the school’s hallway with waterfall bangs, hoping Mom and Dad had bought them a synth for Christmas.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English

As the Cold War entered the 1980s, the threat of nuclear extinction loomed. Some schools continued to practice duck-and-cover drills, as if a wooden desk offered students reasonable protection from an exploding nuke. So why am I talking about nukes and Modern English? “I Melt With You” isn’t just a love song. It’s a promise to a loved one that we’ll disintegrate in each other’s arms when the Doomsday Clock finally reaches midnight. On a lighter note, if you are in a band and need a primer on new wave guitars and post-punk beats, let this track guide you. The future’s open wide!

“Hungry Like The Wolf” by Duran Duran

Years ago I was visiting the Chelsea Market with my wife. There was an issue with her credit card, so we phoned the bank to find out why. The agent asked a series of verifying questions, and one was: Who is your childhood hero? (I can tell you this because it’s no longer a prompt.) My wife, in the middle of New York City, says, “Simon Le Bon.” I’m not sure my jaw has ever dropped so swiftly. And if Simon Le Bon was your childhood hero, then you’re likely still singing “Hungry Like The Wolf”.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns