3 Classic Rock AMA Winners From 1985 We Still Enjoy Today

Plenty of books have been written about decades like the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. More specifically, a number of books have been written about those decades’ musical offerings to the world. And these tomes often ask the question, When does a decade really begin?

Well, when it comes to the 1980s, we can be sure that the year 1985 was part of the decade. The year came smack-dab in the middle of the era known for synths and spandex. And it’s 1985 that we wanted to explore here below. Indeed, these are three classic rock AMA winners from 1985 we still stan.

Cyndi Lauper

Has there ever been a record title more apt than Cyndi Lauper’s She’s So Unusual? Growing up, we always think we should fit into what’s going on. But the truth of the matter is that to stand out is always better. To be unique is best. Indeed, to be unusual is what others remember and often cherish. Cyndi Lauper knew that and she gave it out to the world. And in 1985, she took home the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Video Artist.

Prince

Speaking of standing out, did anyone make that endeavor more of an art form than the Minnesota-born Prince? The Purple One adorned himself in crushed velvet, made his hair look like a glorious mane, and he played his guitar like every digit on his hands was on fire. The late rock artist will be remembered forever for many things. And in 1985, he took home the AMA for Favorite Pop/Rock Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for his LP, Purple Rain. He also won the trophy for Favorite Soul/R&B Song for the track “When Doves Cry”.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is one of rock’s greats. The man has a trophy case a mile long. But in 1985 he was able to add to that stockade thanks to the American Music Awards, which doled out the coveted trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Song to the artist for his lively, toe-tapping rock tune, “Dancing In The Dark”. Springsteen, a hit-maker in rock, has always been well deserving of such nods.

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images