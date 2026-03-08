3 Mandatory Classic Rock Greatest Hits Albums From the 1970s

Strangely, greatest hits albums can be polarizing. Some music “purists” out there believe that true fans should dive into each record a band released and appreciate all their songs—not just the top hits. But to those people, we say phooey!

Greatest hits albums can be a terrific way to learn about a new band. Or listening to one can be a fun way to remember your favorite act. Or a greatest hits album can just be an exhilarating romp. Here, we wanted to explore three mandatory classic rock greatest hits albums from the 1970s.

’20 Golden Greats’ by The Beach Boys (1976)

The Beach Boys were a sound as much as they were a band. Bringing to life that sense of hopeful nostalgia that young people seem to burn with, the Los Angeles-born band leaned into sunshine harmonies and songs about surfing, cars, and dating. The result is an all-time group, which is honored by the 1976 LP, 20 Golden Greats. Featuring tunes like “Surfin’ U.S.A.”, “Little Deuce Coupe”, “God Only Knows”, and “Good Vibrations”, you truly can’t go wrong with any track.

‘Al Green’s Greatest Hits’ by Al Green (1975)

We move from a harmonious group to an incredible solo act. Indeed, Al Green’s 1975 greatest hits album, Al Green’s Greatest Hits, showcases the compelling singer’s indelible voice. The man knew how both to take you to church and give you a neon thrill with each track. On his greatest hits LP, Green highlights tunes like “Let’s Stay Together”, “Tired of Being Alone”, and “Love And Happiness”. There is no one like Green, who even today serves as a pastor in Memphis, Tennessee.

‘Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1976)

John Fogerty’s singing voice should be studied by scientists. In many ways, it’s the Platonic Ideal of rock music. It boasted such power, such force. No one could tell that the man who sounded like he was from a Louisiana swamp was really from California. And Fogerty’s voice is on full display on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1976 greatest hits LP, Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits, which features tunes like “Bad Moon Rising”, “Fortunate Son”, and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”.

